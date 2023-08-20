Banita Sandhu, AP Dhillon go public with their relationship, melt hearts on Instagram

The rumoured romance between actress Banita Sandhu and popular singer AP Dhillon has finally been confirmed as the duo made their relationship Instagram official.

The chemistry between the two had been a topic of discussion, especially after their collaboration on AP Dhillon’s song “With You” and the announcement of his docu-series “AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind.”

Banita Sandhu took to her Instagram on August 19, 2023, to share a series of enchanting pictures with AP Dhillon. The photos radiate love and affection as the couple posed together. In the captivating snapshots, Banita dazzled in a fiery red bodycon dress while AP Dhillon looked sharp in a stylish pantsuit.

The images captured them preparing for the screening of his upcoming docu-series on Prime Video. Accompanying the photos was Banita’s simple yet powerful caption, “With Me.” The pictures quickly garnered attention, melting hearts and sparking a wave of excitement among fans. Their romantic connection was initially brought to the spotlight with the release of AP Dhillon’s song “With You” on August 11, 2023.

The music video exuded their natural chemistry, showcasing intimate moments like mirror selfies, pillow fights, and dinner dates. The on-screen closeness led to speculations about their off-screen relationship, making them the talk of the town.

Banita Sandhu, known for her acting prowess, made her Bollywood debut in “October” alongside Varun Dhawan. Her performances in films like “Sardar Udham” and the Tamil movie “Adithya Varma” have earned her recognition.

She has also appeared in popular American shows such as “Pandora” and “Bridgerton.” With their Instagram confirmation, Banita Sandhu and AP Dhillon have sent fans into a frenzy, celebrating their blossoming romance and eagerly awaiting more glimpses into their love story.