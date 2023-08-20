Sushmita Sen opens up about defying norms in Bollywood

Sushmita Sen, the iconic actress known for her charisma and talent, has been a trailblazer in the Indian film industry.

In a recent interview, she shed light on her early career days, discussing how her commitment to work discipline led to her being labelled as ‘difficult to work with.’ Sen’s dedication to her craft has been unwavering since her debut in 1996’s “Dastak.”

View this post on Instagram

Sen’s recent success in the web series “Taali” showcased her impeccable acting skills, but during her conversation with Siddharth Kannan, she delved into the challenges she faced in the early years of her career.

She revealed that her steadfast adherence to work ethics, including working fixed hours on sets, caused friction and earned her the ‘difficult’ tag. She reminisced about the era when working with the industry’s major names, often referred to as the ‘Khans,’ required accommodating their schedules without question. Sen, however, held onto her principles, insisting on working her stipulated hours.

View this post on Instagram

This approach raised eyebrows initially, with critics questioning her attitude and methods. Sen emphasized her rule of arriving and departing from sets on time. She recalled that initially, many had a problem with her commitment to punctuality. She stated, “I will never be late, but then I will leave on time.”

Despite facing resistance, she maintained her stance on discipline. Reflecting on her interactions with notable figures like Amitabh Bachchan, Paresh Rawal, and Akshay Kumar, Sen revealed that she maintained her discipline consistently, regardless of the actor’s stature. While some considered her rigid approach a challenge to work with, she believed in adhering to her principles.

Sen shared her philosophy of respecting time, emphasizing that even if the actor was late, she was willing to wait, but her departure time remained fixed. This commitment initially led to misconceptions, but over the years, it garnered respect.

Sushmita Sen’s journey also involved facing societal norms head-on. She recalled being sidelined by magazines in the 1990s for her candid and outspoken nature. However, she remained resolute in expressing her opinions, despite facing criticism.

Sen highlighted the evolving acceptance of candid voices in today’s world. Sen’s story underscores the importance of staying true to one’s principles, even in the face of resistance, and showcases her enduring impact on the entertainment industry.