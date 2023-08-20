Kriti Sanon in the spotlight for ‘Don 3’ opposite Ranveer Singh

As Don 3 continues to make waves in Bollywood circles, speculations are rife about the female lead joining Ranveer Singh in this highly anticipated film.

With Farhan Akhtar stepping in as director and Ranveer Singh taking over the iconic Don character, attention has turned to the casting of the female lead. While initial rumours pointed towards Kiara Advani, recent developments suggest that Kriti Sanon might be the one sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh.

Reports have emerged stating that Kriti Sanon’s recent visit to Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s office has ignited the buzz around her potential role in Don 3. However, no official confirmation has been provided by either the actress or the production house at this point.

Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly in demand within the industry, juggling multiple projects. She’s already filming for “Do Patti,” her debut production venture alongside Kajol. Additionally, she’s set to appear in “The Crew,” a film that features a stellar cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

The announcement of “Don 3” was accompanied by a teaser featuring Ranveer Singh as the enigmatic “Don.” The actor recently expressed his admiration for the character’s legacy, paying homage to the performances of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who have previously portrayed the iconic role.

With the projected release year set for 2025, Don 3 is gearing up to bring the action-packed intrigue of this popular franchise back to the big screen. As fans eagerly await further updates, the question of who will join Ranveer Singh in this cinematic endeavour continues to captivate the industry’s attention.