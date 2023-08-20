Zaka Ashraf to discuss central contract, Asia Cup with Pakistan players

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Head Zaka Ashraf reached Sri Lanka on Sunday, as he will discuss some important matters with Pakistani players on Monday.

Zaka Ashraf was invited by Sri Lanka Cricket Board officials to watch the Lanka Premier League (LPL) final.

The PCB MC head will meet the players on Monday, one day before the series between Pakistan and Afghanistan’s series start in Hambantota.

He is expected to have lunch with the team and would also discuss the central contracts with the players.

According to the reports, the players will sign the central contract before the Asia Cup. It was also reported that they will be told regarding the policies regarding league cricket.

Many Pakistani players were in action in the LPL, including the skipper Babar Azam, former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and many others.

Pakistan’s Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Hasnain and Asif Ali are also in action in the final, as they are playing in the same team, B-Love Kandy Team.

Pakistan and Afghanistan will play three match ODI series from 22 August to 26 August whereas they will return to Pakistan for the opening match of Asia Cup against Nepal on 30 August.