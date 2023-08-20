‘Guns & Gulaabs’: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan shine in nostalgic crime comedy

Rajkummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan have captured the hearts of audiences in the latest web series “Guns & Gulaabs,” streaming since August 18.

View this post on Instagram

The show’s intriguing narrative, coupled with a talented ensemble cast, has ignited a buzz among fans. Set in the town of Gulaabgunj, controlled by criminals, the series delves into a complex web involving a city police officer and a love-struck mechanic.

View this post on Instagram

With a dash of black comedy and crime thriller, the series also stars Adarsh Gourav and Gulshan Devaiah. “Guns & Gulaabs” has taken the digital world by storm.

View this post on Instagram

Created by renowned directors Raj & DK, the show brings a nostalgic touch of the 90s, featuring vintage aesthetics, lively dialogues, and captivating action scenes. The motion posters and trailer had already set high expectations, which the show has not only met but exceeded.

Viewers are taking to Twitter to voice their appreciation. The consensus is clear: the show offers a unique and entertaining journey, reminiscent of the 90s era.

View this post on Instagram

As fans rave about the chemistry between the lead actors and the brilliantly crafted screenplay, it’s evident that “Guns & Gulaabs” is making its mark as a must-watch series. With the rise of diverse digital content, “Guns & Gulaabs” stands out as a refreshing addition, combining nostalgia, humor, and action in a captivating way.

As viewers eagerly binge-watch the series, it’s clear that Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and the entire cast have delivered a memorable and entertaining experience.