Kanye West wife Bianca gets financial powers of rapper

Kanye West wife Bianca Censori now empowered enough to handle financial and personal affairs of rapper, according to the U.S. Sun report, as Censori has been appointed special power of attorney.

The Marca reported that Bianca Censori’s role will also grow in the future, while general power of attorney gives a wide-range of power over decisions, special power of attorney limits the scope.

She has already taken some financial decisions including selling West’s Hidden Hills property, with the sale happening back in June, as per Los Angeles County Registra-Recorder.

Kenya West Ties Knot with Girlfriend Bianca Censori

The rapper tied the knots with the girlfriend Bianca Censori in an unofficial ceremony back in January and this was just two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was made official.