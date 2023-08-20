Five simple tricks to boost Wi-Fi signal at home

Wi-Fi is a convenient way to connect to the internet, but it can be frustrating when the signal is weak or spotty. There are a few things you can do to improve the strength of your Wi-Fi signal in your home.

In this article, we will discuss some of the most effective ways to get the strongest Wi-Fi signal in your home.

We will also provide tips on how to avoid common related problems.

Use Wi-Fi extender or mesh network

If you’re having trouble getting a strong Wi-Fi signal in your home, a Wi-Fi extender or mesh network can help.

A Wi-Fi extender is a small device that plugs into an outlet and receives your Wi-Fi signal from your router. It then amplifies the signal and broadcasts it out again.

A mesh network is a system of multiple Wi-Fi devices that are placed throughout your home.

This creates a more seamless Wi-Fi experience, as your devices will automatically connect to the strongest signal available.

Reboot or replace router

If you’re still having trouble after using a Wi-Fi extender or mesh network, try rebooting your router.

To do this, unplug the router from the wall for 30 seconds, then plug it back in. If that doesn’t work, you may need to replace your router.

Routers can become outdated over time, and a new router may provide a stronger signal.

Remember: Location, location, location

The location of your router can also affect the strength of your Wi-Fi signal.

Try to place your router in a central location in your home, and away from walls and other objects that can block the signal.

You should also keep your router elevated, such as on top of a bookshelf.

Reposition your router’s antennas

If your router has adjustable antennas, try repositioning them.

The optimal angle for the antennas will vary depending on the layout of your home.

In general, you want the antennas to be pointing in different directions to create a more widespread Wi-Fi signal.

Keep your router away from electronic interference

Electronic devices can also interfere with your Wi-Fi signal.

Try to keep your router away from devices like microwaves, refrigerators, and cordless phones. You should also avoid placing your router near metal objects, as these can also block the signal.

By following these tips, you can improve the strength of your Wi-Fi signal and get the most out of your internet connection.