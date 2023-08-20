Law ministry reacts to President Alvi’s tweet on Official Secrets Act

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Sunday reacted to President Dr Arif Alvi’s tweet in accordance with the Of­­ficial Secrets (Amend­m­ent) Bill 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amend­ment) Bill 2023.

The ministry said: “Article 75 of the constitution gave two options to the president. Either to approve or send the legislation back to the parliament with observations. But in the instant case, the constitutional course not adopted”.

“The return of bills without any observation or assent is not provided for in the constitution. Such action is against the letter and spirit of the constitution,” stated the ministry.

The ministry further said, “If the president had any observations, he could have return the bill with his observations, as he did in the past. He could have also issue a press release in this regard.”

Earlier today, President Alvi had denied that he signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act 2023 and the Army (Amendment) Act 2023 into law.