Italian PM orders to pay bill for tourists.. reason will amaze you

The Italian embassy in Albania has confirmed that it has settled the bill on behalf of its citizens, amounting to approximately €80 or Rs25,800.

In a statement, the embassy expressed that the Italians respect the rules and clear their debts, hoping that incidents like this would not occur again.

Francesco Lollobrigida, Italy’s Minister of Agriculture and also the brother-in-law of Meloni, who was part of the travelling group, informed Reuters that the decision to clear the bill was a matter of pride.

Lollobrigida stated, “A few individuals with dishonest intentions cannot tarnish the reputation of a nation composed of honourable individuals.”

Although the precise date of this occurrence remains undisclosed, security footage capturing the group exiting the restaurant and disappearing into the night has become viral on social media.

The proprietor of the restaurant, during an interview with Albania’s Report TV, shared that this incident marked the first occasion where patrons had left the premises without settling their dues.

Interestingly, the four Italians even offered compliments on the quality of the cuisine.