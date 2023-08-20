Prince William hails Lionesses’ ‘spirit’ despite defeat in World Cup final

Duke of Cambridge Prince William praised on Sunday the England women’s national football team for their “spirit and drive” despite their defeat against Spain in the Women’s World Cup final.

Taking to X, Prince William said: “Although it’s the result none of us wanted. Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come”.

“Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain,” he maintained.

The Lionesses lost the final to Spain 1-0. However, they were praised for their performance, which saw them reach the final for the first time in their history.

Prince William’s tweet was echoed by many other fans and pundits, who said that the Lionesses had done their country proud.