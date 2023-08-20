Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 6PM | Big Blow for Arif Alvi | 20 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Samaa News Headlines 6PM | Big Blow for Arif Alvi | 20 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Aug 20, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 6PM | Big Blow for Arif Alvi | 20 Aug 2023 | SAMAA TV Taboola Taboola ads will show in this div Recommended President Alvi denies he signed Officials Secrets, Army Acts into law Zelensky hails ‘historic’ decision to hand F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine Valorant map 10: Everything we know about sunset Related Stories Human tragedy at sea: The high price paid by migrants seeking a better life in Europe Banish dark circles: Say hello to fresh, rejuvenated eyes! Bunji Hydropower project collects dust for 17 years Most Popular How to unlock M13C in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Umar Akmal requests Nawaz Sharif to be included in team Islamia University Bahawalpur scandal takes new turn