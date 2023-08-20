Arshad Nadeem reaches Budapest for World Athletics Championship

Pakistan’s ace athlete Arshad Nadeem reaches Budapest, Hungary on Sunday, to participate in the World Athletics Championship.

Arshad Nadeem was accompanied by his coach Salman Butt, the former national champion of Pakistan.

The Javelin Thrower will be in action on 25 August, in the qualifying round of World Championship.

The final of Javelin Throw will be played on 27 August, as Arshad Nadeem will be trying to become first Pakistani to win medal at the event.

Arshad Nadeem had last participated at the Islamic Games in Turkey, where he won the gold medal.

Arshad Nadeem was the last Javelin Thrower to go over 90 metres at 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he won the gold medal in Birmingham.

He will be facing a tough challenge against his arch-rival Neeraj Chopra, who won the Olympic Gold Medal in 2021 but missed the 2022 Commonwealth Games due to an injury.

Arshad Nadeem is also making a comeback after missing the 2022 Asian Championship, where Yasir Sultan from Pakistan won the bronze medal.

Arshad Nadeem had finished fifth in both Olympics in Tokyo and 2022 World Championshop in Oregon.