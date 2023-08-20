Salma Hayek beats summer heat with margarita

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek, who stole the spotlight with her captivating acting skills in the Hollywood, now shared her secret to beat the summer heat.

Taking to Instagram, Salma is pictured sitting poolside with a glass of margarita in hand. She looks relaxed and happy, and the caption reads, “Margaritas taste better in Mexico.”

Fans started to drop plenty of comments and emoticons in the comments section. One of the followers wrote, “You look gorgeous Queen.”

Hayek’s post is a reminder that there is nothing wrong with enjoying a little indulgence in the summer.

The “Desperado” star has amassed over 26.3 million followers on her Instagram handle.