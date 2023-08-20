Got Netflix problems on your Apple TV? Here’s how to fix them

Netflix is a popular streaming service that allows users to watch a variety of movies and TV shows. However, sometimes it can stop working on Apple TV.

This can be frustrating, but there are a few things you can do to fix the problem without violating the safety guidelines.

Connectivity issues

One of the most common causes of Netflix not working on Apple TV is connectivity issues.

Make sure that your Apple TV is connected to a strong and stable Wi-Fi network. You can also try restarting your router.

Restart Netflix app

If the issue persists, you can try restarting the Netflix app.

To do this, double-press the home button on your Apple TV remote and then swipe up on the Netflix app. Then, reopen the app.

Enable background app refresh

Another way to fix Netflix not working on Apple TV is to enable background app refresh for Netflix.

This will ensure that the app is always up-to-date with the latest content and bug fixes.

To do this, open the Settings app on your Apple TV and select Apps.

Scroll down and select Netflix, then select Background Refresh and toggle it on.

Restart your Apple TV

If you’ve tried all of the above and Netflix is still not working on your Apple TV, you can try restarting your Apple TV.

To do this, press and hold both the back and TV buttons on your remote until the Apple TV status light blinks rapidly.

Manage devices on your Netflix account

Finally, if you’re still having problems, you can try managing the devices on your Netflix account.

Netflix limits the number of devices you can stream simultaneously, so make sure that you’re not exceeding your limit.

To manage your devices, log into your Netflix account on a desktop or laptop and select Manage Access and Devices in your account settings.