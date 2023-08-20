Who’s included in Congress Working Committee?

Lok Sabha members Shashi Tharoor and Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot are part of team included in the list of newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC).

The congress working committee has been announced by party president Mallikarjun Kharge announced on August 20.

The announcement date also coinciding with the 79th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It is pertinent to note that Rajiv Ghandhi was assassinated occurred as a result of a suicide bombing in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu, India on 21 May 1991 in which at least 14 others, in addition to Rajiv Gandhi, were killed.

Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor responding to be named in the CWM said, “I am honoured by the decision of the @INCIndia President Shri Mallikarjun @Kharge ji and the Congress central leadership to nominate me to the Working Committee. As one who is aware of the historic role played by the CWC in guiding the party over the last 138 years, I am humbled and grateful to be part of this institution, and look forward to the opportunity to serve the party alongside my dedicated colleagues.”

Tharoor said that none of us can accomplish anything without the lakhs of committed workers who are the lifeblood of the party. Today, above all, I bow to them.

“The countless Indians who seek a more inclusive and accepting India deserve the best from us,” he added.