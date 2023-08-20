Valorant map 10: Everything we know about sunset

The upcoming 10th map for Valorant has been codenamed “Juliett” and is rumoured to be set in Los Angeles. The map is expected to be released in the first few weeks of September, replacing Fracture and Pearl.

There have been several teasers pointing to an LA location for the new map.

The Night Market poster featured palm trees and pleasant weather, and the recent cinematic featuring Cypher and Deadlock took place in LA.

The rumoured map name, Sunset, also aligns with the city’s famous boulevard.

If the rumours are true, Sunset will be a refreshing change from the recent blue-themed maps.

The map could feature pleasant summer weather and cool shadows from iconic LA palm trees. It will be interesting to see what sort of gimmick Riot adds to the map.

Players will get a first look at Sunset at the Valorant Champions 2023 grand finals. The map will then be released to the public in the following weeks.

The map is said to be set in a wealthy neighbourhood of Los Angeles, with tall buildings and palm trees.

The map is also rumoured to have a zip line that players can use to quickly move around the map.

The zip line could be a major strategic element of the map, allowing players to quickly rotate between sites or flank the enemy team.