Adele opens up about caffeine withdrawal symptoms

Adele recently decided to give up caffeine for week
Samaa Life&Style Editors Aug 20, 2023
Photo: Instagram
Noted singer Adele has opened up about her experience with caffeine withdrawal symptoms.

The singer, who is known for her love of coffee, said that she recently decided to give up caffeine for week while to see how it would affect her.

According to the international media outlets, Adele revealed, “I decided this week to stop drinking coffee and I’ve had a migraine”.

“I had a splitting headache for two days because I cut it out. My head was pounding. It was harder than giving up cigarettes, harder than when you want to stop drinking,” she added.

