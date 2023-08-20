Sarah Khan soaks up the atmosphere in Paris

Versatile actress Sarah Khan is taking some time for herself to relax and recharge and she is also making the most of her trip by exploring Paris.

Sarah is currently in Paris for a vacation. She has been sharing photos of her trip on social media, and her fans have been loving it.

Taking to Instagram, the “Raqs-e-Bismil” star dropped a fresh series of snaps in which she is seen spotted soaking up the atmosphere at a café in Paris.

The actress was dressed casually in a pants and blue shirt, and she looked relaxed and happy.

Fans were absolutely swooned with a set of breathtaking snaps of their celebrated diva. In the comments box, one of the users penned, “Awesome”. Another of the users praised the diva by dropping fiery emoticons.

Sarah has amassed over 10.8 million followers on her Instagram account due to the utter dedication to her career.