Muslim couple in India killed over son’s relation with Hindu girl

Another discriminatory and horrific incident occurred with the largest minority in India—Muslims—wherein an elderly Muslim couple was killed in Uttar Pradesh over their son’s relationship with a Hindu woman.

The incident occurred in Sitapur city of UP.

The couple—Abbas and his wife Kamrul Nisha—died on the spot in the attack and all the accused fled from the crime scene. Indian media reported that Sitapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakresh Mishra said a few years back Abbas’s son had eloped with a girl from the neighbouring household.

A case was registered in this regard and Abbas’s son was sent to jail, but as soon he came out of jail, some members of family planned the attack on the couple.

Chakresh Mishra said, “According to the villagers, the son of the deceased couple, Shaukat, and Rampal’s daughter Ruby had an affair.”

“Shaukat had abducted Ruby in the year 2020. At that time, Ruby was a minor and after registering a case, the police sent Shaukat to jail. He again abducted and married Ruby in June,” the Police said.