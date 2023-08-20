Spanish women make history by winning World Cup first time

Spain’s Women Football team made history on Sunday as they won their first World Cup title in Sydney, Australia, by edging the England team 1-0 in the final.

Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the match for Spanish team in the 29th minute. The Spanish team had not gone beyond the last 16 stage in the history of World Cup before this edition.

The Spanish women have done, what the Men’s team had done in 2010, when Andres Iniesta scored the only goal of match in South Africa, against the Netherlands.

More to follow