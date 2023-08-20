Ali Wazir’s physical remand approved; Imaan Mazari to spend a night in lock-up

An Islamabad court approved former MNA Ali Wazir’s two-day physical remand in cases of alleged defamation of national institutions as well as creating hurdles in government business by blocking roads. Suspect Imaan Mazari will spend a night in the women’s police station in a terrorism case.

Two separate cases have been registered against Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari in Tarnol and CTD police stations of Islamabad.

Imaan, the daughter of former PTI leader Shireen Mazari, and former independent MNA from South Waziristan Ali Wazir were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Ehtesham Alam.

The police requested for physical remand of the two suspects for five days each in both the cases against them.

Photo: Twitter

Imaan Mazari’s lawyer said all the charges against her are bailable offences. Police officials claimed they possessed warrants under which the arrest was made.

Former minister Shireen Mazari said she was not even nominated in the case but her mobile phone was also taken away, adding that she felt unsafe.

The court approved Ali Wazir’s physical remand for a day in the terrorism case and two days in the case of interference in government affairs.

Imaan Mazari will spend a night in the women’s police station in the terrorism case, while the court told her mother Shireen Mazari to refer to the relevant forum.

In the case registered in the CTD police station, PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen, Ali Wazir and Imaan Mazari have been nominated. The case was registered on the complaint of a CTD inspector.

According to the FIR, the suspects delivered hateful and malicious speeches against national institutions. The participants had also threatened to hold an armed march on Islamabad.