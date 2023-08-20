Real estate agent in Iran arrested for selling house to pet dog

In a bizarre turn of events, Iranian authorities have arrested the head of a real estate agency after a viral video surfaced showing the firm selling an apartment to a dog. The canine buyer, named “Chester,” has ignited a heated debate about dog ownership in the predominantly Muslim country.

In the widely circulated video, an Iranian couple can be seen signing a contract that transferred the title of their apartment to their furry, small-breed dog.

Astonishingly, “Chester” placed his paws on an ink pad with the assistance of a woman before the contract was stamped. In the video, the woman explained that the couple had no heirs and, therefore, decided to sell the apartment to their beloved pet.

While there is no explicit law banning dog ownership in Iran, dogs are generally considered unclean in accordance with Islamic beliefs. Conservative clerics in the country have often advised against keeping them as pets.

The controversial video prompted swift action from Iranian authorities. According to the ISNA news agency, the police launched an investigation into the matter.

“The police arrested the head of the real estate agency and shuttered the firm on Saturday,” revealed Deputy Prosecutor General Reza Tabar. Tabar asserted that the sale sought to “normalize the violation of the society’s moral values” and had “no legal basis.” However, the identity of the arrested realtor has not been disclosed.

Iran’s property market has witnessed a growing trend of pet ownership in recent years, particularly among the upper and middle classes, who have embraced the idea of having dogs and cats as companions.

This shift in attitudes towards pet ownership has clashed with traditional beliefs regarding the status of dogs in Iranian society.

The case has reignited discussions about dog ownership laws in Iran and whether it’s time for a more comprehensive legal framework to address the issue.

It remains to be seen how this unusual property transaction will impact the ongoing debate over pet ownership in the country, but it has undeniably thrust the issue into the national spotlight.