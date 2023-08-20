Baghdad shuts advertising screens after hacker displays explicit content

Iraqi authorities took swift action on Sunday, ordering the immediate shutdown of LED advertising screens located throughout Baghdad.

This decision came in response to a shocking incident where a hacker infiltrated one of the prominent screens in the city, displaying explicit adult content for several minutes before being apprehended.

The incident unfolded on Saturday evening at the bustling Uqba bin Nafia Square, a major intersection at the heart of the Iraqi capital.

A security source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that “a person managed to hack into an advertising screen in Uqba bin Nafia Square,” causing considerable public outrage.

In a brazen display, the hacker showcased a pornographic film on the screen, catching the attention of passing motorists and pedestrians. Videos of the explicit content being broadcast in central Baghdad quickly went viral on various social media platforms, sparking widespread condemnation.

The explicit material, referred to as “immoral scenes” by authorities, prompted an immediate response. The security official stated, “We took swift action by cutting the power cable to halt the display.” Additionally, the Ministry of Interior confirmed the arrest of a suspect connected to the incident, although further details were not disclosed.

As a result of this shocking breach of public decorum, the Iraqi authorities decided to temporarily “turn off all advertising screens in Baghdad” as they conduct a comprehensive review of security measures. This move, though disruptive to businesses and advertisers, was deemed necessary to prevent any further incidents of this nature.

Reporters on the ground observed that several screens, which typically display advertisements for household products and political candidates in the lead-up to elections, were turned off on Sunday morning, signaling the gravity of the situation.

Iraq has been grappling with issues related to internet content and freedom of expression in recent years. In 2022, the conservative Iraqi government announced its intention to block access to pornographic websites, a decision that has been met with mixed success as many such sites remain accessible.

Moreover, the government, which has strong ties to pro-Iranian parties, has also targeted content creators on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, accusing them of disseminating “indecent content” that contradicts “morals and traditions.” This has resulted in the imprisonment of several content creators, including a young woman who faced legal repercussions for sharing videos of herself dancing to pop music.