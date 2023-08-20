Khairpur: Medical report confirms physical violence on Fatima

An initial medical report of the 10-year-old domestic worker who was allegedly tortured to death by a pir in Ranipur has confirmed physical violence inflicted on her.

According to the Sukkur DIG, the medical board has also expressed fear of the girl being raped following which samples of the main suspect have been obtained for DNA tests.

Police has also said that they have decided to seek the remand of the former Ranipur SHO, the head muharrar, doctor and compounder arrested in the case.

The suspects will be nominated in the case for distorting facts and burying the victim without a postmortem.

The DIG further said that he has issued directions to rescue all the children in the haveli of the pir and send them home.

He further said that a police camp will be set up at the haveli and DNA samples of all the men there collected, adding that the samples collected from the body of the victim girl have been sent to the laboratory.

The main suspect Asad Shah’s tests have also been conducted at GIMS Hospital, said the investigation officer. His nose and blood samples were collected, he added.

If needed, they will apply to the court for rejection of bail of the suspect Hina Shah, he added.

He further said the report will be made public as soon as it is issued, and no one will get any concessions.