PTI’s legal guns disavow fundraising drive for Imran Khan’s release

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal team distance themselves from a fundraising scandal after a London-based PTI faction initiated a £1 million legal campaign to raise funds for the release of detained party’s Supremo Imran Khan.

As per the details, the London-based group claimed to be affiliated with Tehreek-e-Insaf, announcing a fundraising drive to collect one million pounds.

However, PTI’s legal team has accused this British faction of exploiting Imran Khan’s situation for financial gain.

In this regard, PTI stalwart Zulfi Bukhari taking to micro-blogging website X issued a stern warning, stating that the party will take legal action against anyone attempting to collect aid in the name of the former Prime Minister or Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“The Human Rights Legal Aid Foundation (HRLAF), an organization supposedly collecting donations for Imran Khan and PTI’s legal expenses, is entirely independent of the party. Neither Imran Khan nor PTI has endorsed or appointed any such legal team,” added Mr Zulfi.

Meanwhile, Other members of PTI’s legal team, Naeem Panjutha and Shirafazl Marwat, also disassociated the party from the controversial campaign, affirming that PTI does not accept funding from unauthorized sources.

Marwat went a step further, branding Imran Khan’s supposed legal team as traitors and calling for their underground status, citing concerns of espionage.

It should be noted that the HRLAF had previously claimed that Imran Khan had instructed human rights lawyers in London to launch a legal battle for his freedom, involving petitions before international organizations, including the United Nations.

However, a lawyer named Rashid Yaqub, in a private TV interview, asserted that Imran Khan had personally instructed him from his jail cell to elevate his legal case to the international level under the banner of the Human Rights Legal Foundation.

Yaqub stated that he had been directed to assemble a legal dream team, including renowned UK lawyers such as Michael Mansfield KC, Gareth Pearce, and Ben Emerson KC.

A poster released by Rashid Yaqoob identified Christine Baker and PTI lawyer Mehtaz Aziz as patrons of the foundation, with Yasir Qureshi serving as the operations director. The poster featured images of Imran Khan’s purported legal team as partners, urging generous donations from supporters to fund the international legal battle.

Naeem Haider Panjutha, another legal aide of the PTI chief, took to X to emphasise that Imran Khan had not authorized any fundraising efforts for his legal team. He cautioned against contributing to any such initiative, whether at the national or international level.

Barrister Gauhar Khan concluded by stating that PTI’s legal team would be sending legal notices to those collecting donations in the name of the PTI chairman.

Since Imran Khan’s detention, several legal and political appeals have surfaced on social media, initiated by media broadcasters, all aimed at raising funds for Imran Khan and PTI.