PTI leader Asad Umar ‘arrested’ in cipher case

PTI leader and former federal minister Asad Umar has been arrested in Islamabad, his party has claimed.

As per claims of the PTI legal team, the former finance minister has been arrested in the FIR registered over the misplacement of a US cipher.

On Saturday, his fellow party leader and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also arrested in the same case.

Asad Umar was arrested earlier in May also from the Islamabad High Court.

Sources in the administration had said that he was taken into custody by the police over threats of disturbing peace. He was taken into custody under Section 3 of the MPO.

Asad’s arrest had come a day after PTI Chairman Imran Khan had been arrested from the Judicial Complex, and later the party’s Sindh leader Ali Zaidi was also arrested in Karachi.

