Sepma International USA celebrates Pakistan Day in New York

Sepma International USA, the cultural platform initiated by CEO and founder Zille Huma dedicated to promoting music and recognising talented artistes the world over, held the grand Jashn-e-Sepma – the first Pakistani festival to be held in Hampstead Town, New York.

A delegation of 27 stars with a bevy of pop, rock and Sufi singers, including Komal Rizvi, Raga Boyz and Ayesha Omar, and celebrity hosts Alyy Khan and Cybil Chaudhry, represented Pakistan on the grand occasion.

Celebrating Pakistan Day as well as the seventh anniversary of Shaan-e-Pakistan, the festival was a captivating fusion of art, music, and culture.

As Zille Huma opened Jashn-e-Sepma Music Awards happening for the first time in the USA, she introduced not only the diverse music talent of Pakistan to the US, but also laid the groundwork for business opportunities and business awards.

Beginning with stalls selling various local products to entice visitors – of which the one that drew the maximum footfall and sales was by Ayesha Omar selling her beauty and skin care range – the event was followed by riveting performance by Raga Boyz, speeches by representatives of Hampstead Town and Zille Huma’s partners in Sepma Foundation USA, Shanaz Ramzi and Zille Huma.

The first segment of the event, hosted by Alyy Khan and Cybil Chaudhry ended with citations being presented by the town to Alyy, Komal Rizvi, Ayesha Omar and Shanaz Ramzi.

The second segment comprised fashion presentations, performances and awards. The House of Braahti by Zille Huma showcased its Mumtaz collection dedicated to the royal Mughal era, presented in a unique theatrical style, complete with singing, dancing and violin performance.

The show featured enthralling performances by Komal Rizvi, Ayesha Omar and Raga Boyz, and a dance performance by Saima Azhar.

Sepma 2023’s recipients were Komal Rizvi (Best Sufi-poprock Icon), Alyy Khan (Best International Icon) and Ayesha Omar (Woman of Inspiration).

Speaking about the event, Zille Huma said: “We thank our supporters who always stand with my vision to serve the country and give back to the community. We believe in great hospitality when it comes to Shaan-e-Pakistan untiringly working for culture, art, fashion, tourism and music. We are thankful for all the generous support we have received from everyone from various sectors and industries.”