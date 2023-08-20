Watch Live
Pakistan

Shehbaz Sharif departs for London

Former PM to reach British capital via Doha, accompanied by younger son Suleman Shehbaz
Samaa Web Desk Aug 20, 2023
Photo: file

Former Prime Minister and president of the PML-N, Shehbaz Sharif, has left for London on a foreign airlines flight.

The former premier will reach the British capital via Doha. He is also accompanied by his younger son, Suleman Shehbaz.

Earlier, in a message on X (formerly Twitter), PML-N Information Secretary and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that Shehbaz Sharif will leave Lahore for London today.

She said Shehbaz is also scheduled to meet PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London.

According to sources, during the meeting, Nawaz’s return to Pakistan is likely to be discussed as well as consultations on various party issues.

The legal aspects related to the possible return of Nawaz Sharif are also likely to be discussed.

