Spain vs England: Where and when to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final

In a historic showdown set to make history, Spain and England will compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final.

Both teams, hungry for their first-ever World Cup victory, promise a thrilling match that soccer fans worldwide won’t want to miss.

England: The favorites

England enters the final as the favorites, boasting an impressive tournament run. They dominated Group D and overcame Nigeria in the round of 16. England’s journey was briefly marred by the suspension of their emerging star, Lauren James, who will return to action for the final. Their recent victory in the European Championship further solidifies their status as a force to be reckoned with. Notably, England overcame Spain in the quarterfinals of the same tournament, winning 2-1.

Spain: A strong contender

Spain, although yet to secure a major tournament victory, has showcased strength throughout this World Cup. They secured the second spot in Group C and demonstrated their prowess by defeating Switzerland in the round of 16.

Their quarterfinal clash against the Netherlands ended in a dramatic 2-1 victory in extra time, securing their place in the final.

When and where to watch

The Women’s World Cup final between Spain and England will be held at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Sunday, August 20. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. AEST local time in Australia, which translates to 6 a.m. ET or 2 a.m. PT in the United States and Canada, 10 p.m. NZST in New Zealand, and 11 a.m. BST in the United Kingdom.

How to watch online using a VPN

If you can’t access the final locally, a VPN can be your solution. It not only allows you to virtually change your location to access the game but also enhances privacy and security, particularly when using public Wi-Fi networks. Ensure your VPN is set up correctly to avoid any issues with streaming services.

Where to watch around the World

United States

Fox is broadcasting the Women’s World Cup final. Subscribers can livestream it on the Fox website, or you can opt for live TV streaming services like Sling TV Blue, YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream, or FuboTV, all of which carry local Fox.

United States (Spanish)

NBC-owned Telemundo offers Spanish coverage, available on NBC’s streaming platform, Peacock Premium.

United Kingdom

In the UK, the final will be aired live on BBC1 and ITV1. Viewers can stream it for free on BBC iPlayer and ITVX. Coverage starts at 10 a.m. BST on BBC One and 10:15 a.m. BST on ITV1 on Sunday morning.

Canada

Comprehensive coverage in Canada will be provided by TSN. Cord cutters can watch via TSN Plus, the network’s streaming service.

New Zealand

For New Zealanders, free-to-air channel Prime will offer live coverage. Kick-off for the final is at 10 p.m. NZST.

Quick tips for streaming

Streaming experiences may vary due to factors like your ISP, browser, video streaming provider, and VPN.

If your VPN doesn’t have your desired location as a default option, use the “search for city or country” feature.

Ensure your streaming service account’s registered address is in the correct viewing area. Some smart TVs may require VPN installation on your router for proper viewing. Stay Updated with FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Final

Stay tuned for live scores, highlights, predictions, results, and all the latest news surrounding the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 final between Spain and England. Don’t miss this historic moment as both teams vie for their maiden World Cup victory!