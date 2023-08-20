At least 18 killed in passenger bus-tanker collision near Pindi Bhattian

At least 18 people have been killed and around 14 injured in a in a passenger bus collision with a mini oil tanker near Pindi Bhattian on Faisalabad Motorway M4.

The deaths occurred when the bus caught fire after ramming into the to the accident.

According to a spokesperson of the National Highway and Motorway Police, the passenger bus was travelling from Karachi to Islamabad. He said 15 passengers were timely evacuated.

The deceased and the injured passengers were shifted to DHQ Hospital. According to the doctors, many of the injured were in critical condition.

According to those injured in the accident, the death toll in the accident was high as the emergency exit door of the bus had malfunctioned, while the vehicle was carrying around 45 passengers.

The victims included four members of the same family who were travelling from Karachi to their hometown of Sukhekhi. They included a man, his wife, their son and daughter.

Two girls were seriously injured.

An eyewitness said that hardly 10 to 11 people could get out of the bus by breaking the glass. According to him, 28 to 30 people must have died in the accident.

He also said the bus caught fire due to a short circuit.

Hafizabad Deputy Commissioner Farooq Warraich said the tanker with which the bus collided was carrying petrol drums, while District Police Officer Dr Fahad the deceased will be identified through DNA samples as many of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

Dr Fahad further said the bus dragged the tanker to 500 meters. The bodies of 18 people have been recovered, while 15 injured have been shifted to hospital.

Shehbaz, Maryam offer condolences

Meanwhile, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the passenger coach accident. He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families of the deceased.

Sharif has urged that the accident must be investigated and the real reasons determined to avoid such incidents in the future.

He also prayed for the departed souls.

Naqvi seeks report

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also expressed grief over the lives lost in the accident. He has directed the administration and the police to submit a report on the accident.

Naqvi has demanded the best treatment facilities for the injured.