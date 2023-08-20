Russian missile raid claims 7 lives and leaves 144 suffering in Ukraine’s Chernihiv

In a devastating turn of events, seven individuals, including a 6-year-old girl named Sofia, lost their lives, and 144 others suffered injuries when a Russian missile struck the central square of the historic northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv on a fateful Saturday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during his nightly video address, vowed that Ukraine’s soldiers would respond firmly to what he called a “terrorist attack.”

Of the 144 injured, 15 were children, and an additional 15 were police officers, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. The majority of the victims were either in vehicles, crossing the road, or returning from church, making the tragedy even more heart-wrenching.

Regional governor Viacheslav Chaus confirmed that 41 people were admitted to hospitals on that tragic Saturday.

The strike on Chernihiv, known for its picturesque boulevards and centuries-old churches, occurred on the Orthodox holiday of the Feast of the Transfiguration of the Lord.

The aftermath was chaotic, with debris scattered across the square, damaged theaters, and surrounding buildings. One resident, Valentyna, a 63-year-old woman, described the scene as “horrific” and a “nightmare.”

This attack on Chernihiv is part of Russia’s full-scale invasion that commenced in February 2022. Russian forces have targeted Ukrainian cities far from the frontline using missiles and drones.

The missile struck the theater while a meeting was taking place, injuring people who were leaving church and those passing by. Authorities are investigating how the Russians obtained information about the event, which reportedly involved drone manufacturers, although it included business and community representatives as well. Drones have played a significant role for both sides in the ongoing conflict.

An organizer of the event mentioned that all participants, including engineers, military personnel, and volunteers, were instructed to take shelter in the theater’s air raid shelter when the alarm sounded. However, some individuals ventured outside, leading to tragic consequences.

Maria Berlinska, co-founder of the Dignitas Fund, which raises funds for frontline drones, affirmed that those who followed the shelter instructions remained safe.

Amidst the chaos, a wounded woman recounted how her friend rescued her from one of the damaged buildings after a part of the ceiling collapsed. The streets bore witness to blood trails and discarded first-aid supplies used to treat the wounded, painting a grim picture of the aftermath.