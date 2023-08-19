Kinza Hashmi turns heads in stunning black ensemble

Spiffy actress Kinza Hashmi is known for her captivating performances and often praised for her ability to bring depth and complexity to her characters.

Taking to Instagram, the “Ishq Tamasha” star turned heads in a stunning black outfit as she posed for her latest stills. She looked elegant in a sophisticated dress.

In the caption, Kinza shared a quote that read, “Someone said to me that, “You feel too much”, And I said, “Isn’t it the point of having a heart.”

The quote resonated with many of Kinza’s followers, who commented on the post with messages of support. In the comments section, one of the users wrote, “Pretty”. Another of the fans praised the starlet by dropping emoticons.

Kinza Hashmi has amassed over 8.3 million followers on her Instagram handle.