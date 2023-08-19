11 killed in North Waziristan bomb blast

At least 11 labourers were killed and several others injured in a bomb blast occurred near a civilian vehicle in Gul Mirkot Tehsil Shawal of North Waziristan on Saturday.

As per the details garnered, 11 labourers lost their lives when the explosion destroyed a vehicle close to Gul Mirkot in North Waziristan.

According to the reports, there are at least three people missing and two laborers are reportedly in severe condition.

Following the explosion, law enforcement agencies reached the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

Rescue officials also reached the scene and started shifting the bodies and injured people to neaby hospital for assistance.