Tomb Raider fans, get ready! The official Tomb Raider website has been updated with a mysterious message that hints at a new game announcement being imminent.

The message, which asks fans if they’re “ready to become a Tomb Raider,” could be a reference to the rumoured new game, which is said to focus on a team of raiders.

This would be a major departure from the previous Tomb Raider games, which have all starred Lara Croft as the lone adventurer.

The update to the website also comes after a series of rumours that the new Tomb Raider game will be revealed in 2023.

If these hearsays are true, we could be just weeks away from getting our first look at the next chapter in Lara Croft’s saga.

The next big gaming industry showcase is Gamescom Opening Night Live, which takes place on August 22.

This would be a perfect opportunity for Crystal Dynamics to announce the new game, but it’s also possible that they’ll wait until later in the year, such as The Game Awards in December.

Either way, it’s clear that something big is in the works for Tomb Raider. Fans should stay tuned for more news in the coming weeks and months.