Photo shows ice flowing on Mars, driest of planets

In the past, Mars was a water world, with lakes and rivers flowing across its surface. But over time, Mars lost its water, and today it is the driest planet in our solar system.

However, there is still some ice on Mars. This ice is found in the polar ice caps and in the ground in some temperate regions. And recently, scientists have discovered that some of this ice is moving, albeit slowly.

This ice flow is happening in the form of glaciers. Glaciers are large masses of ice that slowly move downhill under their own weight.

On Mars, these glaciers are made up of frozen water and dust.

The discovery of these glaciers is significant because it suggests that Mars may still be geologically active.

Glaciers are formed when snow accumulates over time and then turns to ice. This process requires liquid water, which means that there must be some water still present in the Martian subsurface.

The discovery of glaciers on Mars also raises the possibility that there may be life on the planet.

Life as we know it requires liquid water, so the presence of glaciers suggests that there may be places on Mars where life could exist.

The HiRISE camera aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured a detailed image of an ice flow on Mars. Credit: NASA

Of course, there is no guarantee that there is actually life on the planet. But the discovery of glaciers is a promising sign, and it gives scientists more reason to believe that the Red Planet may once have been habitable.