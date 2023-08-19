Security forces neutralise two terrorists in Khyber IBO

Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) carried out in Bara area of Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces engaged in a fierce firefight with the terrorists during the operation, resulting in the elimination of both militants.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens.

The operation in the area continues as security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorist elements. The local residents have shown their support for the security forces’ efforts against terrorism and have pledged their cooperation in the ongoing fight against such threats.