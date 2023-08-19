Watch Live
Prince William sends message of support to Lionesses ahead of final

Prince William sends 'heartfelt' message to Lionesses
Samaa Web Desk Aug 19, 2023
Photo: File Photo
Duke of Cambridge Prince William wished on Saturday the England women’s national football team good luck ahead of their World Cup final against Spain tomorrow.

Taking to X, Prince William dropped a video flanked by his daughter Princess Charlotte. “I am so sorry I cannot be there in person to cheer you on. But we are so proud of everything you have achieved”, Prince William said in a video message.

Prince William said: “I am immensely proud of the team and their fantastic achievement in reaching the final.

“You’ve inspired the whole country with your passion. I wish you the very best of luck for tomorrow,” he added.

The England women’s team are bidding to win their first World Cup title. They have never reached the final before, but they have been one of the most impressive teams in the tournament so far.

