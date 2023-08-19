Lenovo releases lightest laptop, but it’s hardest to get

The FMV UH-X series from Lenovo is a line-up of ultra-lightweight and durable laptops that are perfect for business users who need a powerful and portable machine.

The lightest model in the series weighs just 868g, making it the world’s lightest 13.3-inch enterprise laptop.

In addition to its lightweight design, the FMV UH-X series is also MIL-STD shock and vibration tested, making it durable enough to withstand the rigours of everyday use.

The laptops are also equipped with powerful performance, plenty of ports, and long battery life, making them a great choice for business users who require a laptop that can do it all.

Lightweight and durable

Weighs just 868g, making it the world’s lightest 13.3-inch enterprise laptop.

Engineered with a magnesium chassis that’s been MIL-STD shock and vibration tested.

Powerful performance

Intel Core i5-1335U or Intel Core i7-1360P processor.

16GB LPDDR5 RAM and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

Plenty of ports

Two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen1 ports, HDMI, microSD and an Ethernet RJ-45 port.

Long battery life

Up to 16.5 hours of battery life.

Business-friendly features

AI noise reduction and AI camera effects.

Webcam shutter and fingerprint scanner.

Price

Starts at $1,799.

The FMV UH-X series is currently only available in Singapore and Japan, but it is expected to be released in other regions in the coming months.

If you’re looking for a lightweight, durable, and powerful 13.3-inch enterprise laptop, the FMV UH-X series is a great option.