Punjab Assembly’s lavish foreign trips stir controversy

Amid a severe economic crisis, officials of the Punjab Assembly have disregarded the ban on foreign travel, prompting a backlash over lavish expenditures.

Ali Imran Rizvi, the acting Secretary of the Punjab Assembly, secured Speaker Sabtain Khan’s approval for a trip to Holland, despite the prevailing constraints.

Significant funds were allocated for these foreign visits, raising concerns regarding financial prudence.

Deputy Director Ali Bhalli is set to accompany Rizvi as part of the two-member delegation. Their participation is slated for an International Federation of Library Association (IFLA) workshop, an allocation which reportedly surpassed Rs 3 million from the Punjab Assembly’s account.

The move has triggered strong reactions from the Punjab Assembly personnel, who question the necessity of such extravagant expenditures. Critics argue that attendance at the IFLA workshop is an unnecessary venture, considering the pressing economic situation.

Acting Secretary Ali Imran Rizvi, however, defended the choice, highlighting that such conferences have historically involved Commonwealth participation. Responding to criticism, Rizvi emphasized that an individual’s expenses for the conference amount to only Rs 1 million to Rs 1.2 million.

While an official Durkan delegation is set to partake in the conference, Speaker Punjab Assembly Sabtain Khan has remained inaccessible despite repeated attempts to solicit his stance.