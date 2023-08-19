Three reasons to upgrade to iPhone 15

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 15 line-up in 2023, and there are a number of reasons why you might want to upgrade to one of these new models.

The iPhone 15 is rumoured to bring a number of worthwhile improvements over the iPhone 14, including a USB-C charging port, better battery life, and camera upgrades for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

In this article, we will have a look at three of the biggest reasons why you might want to upgrade to the new model.

USB-C charging port, design refresh

One of the biggest changes coming to the iPhone 15 is the move to a USB-C charging port.

This is a welcome change, as USB-C is the standard charging port for most modern devices.

It will make it much easier to charge your iPhone, as you will be able to use the same charger for your laptop, tablet, and other devices.

The iPhone 15 line is also rumoured to get a design refresh, with all four models getting iPhone 11-style curved edges and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max getting titanium sides.

This will make the new iPhones look and feel more modern.

Better battery life for every model

Another reason to upgrade to the iPhone 15 is the promise of better battery life. The iPhone 15 line-up is rumoured to feature significantly larger batteries across the board.

This should translate to longer battery life for every model, so you won’t have to worry about your iPhone running out of power in the middle of the day.

Camera upgrades for iPhone 15 Pro Max

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is also rumoured to get some significant camera upgrades.

The phone could be getting a telephoto camera with a variable zoom lens and a supersized Sony IMX903 sensor.

This would mark the biggest camera sensor ever used in an iPhone, and it would allow the iPhone 15 Pro Max to take even better photos and videos.