Shah Farman bids adieu to politics

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Farman decided to quit politics on Saturday.

In a video statement, Mr Farman claimed, “Conspiracies are being hatched against me. Among the three leaders, I have been accused of treason in the core committee meeting.”

He made it clear that no one from his family will participate in the general elections.

“Everyone is aware of the fact of who made how much money from the party. The leaders who have been involved in money laundering are afraid of me,” Mr Farman said.