Pakistan condemns deliberate holy Quran desecration in The Hague

Pakistan has strongly condemned a recent offensive act of desecration against the Holy Quran in The Hague on Friday.

The Foreign Office issued a statement expressing that this deliberate act of Islamophobia has deeply wounded the sentiments of two billion Muslims globally and poses a threat to peaceful coexistence and inter-religious unity. The statement emphasized that acts like these cannot be justified under the umbrella of legitimate freedom of expression, opinion, or protest.

International law, the statement asserted, holds nations accountable for preventing and prohibiting deliberate incitement to hatred, discrimination, and violence based on religion or belief. Pakistan underlined the view that freedom of expression is accompanied by responsibilities, both on the part of national governments and the global community, to prevent acts that promote racism, xenophobia, and Islamophobia.

Pakistan reminded of the significance of the resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022, which designates March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The country’s concerns were conveyed to Dutch authorities, urging them to consider the feelings of Muslims worldwide and take measures to prevent such hateful acts.

In conclusion, Pakistan called upon the international community to unite against Islamophobia, raising a collective voice to uphold interfaith harmony. The statement underscored the importance of respecting diverse beliefs and working together to foster global understanding.