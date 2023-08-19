After HD photos, is Whatsapp bringing HD videos update?

WhatsApp users have been asking for the ability to send HD photos for a long time, and now their wish has finally been granted. The app has just rolled out a new feature that allows you to send photos with higher resolution and less compression.

Previously, when you sent a photo on WhatsApp, the app would automatically compress it to reduce its file size and save data. This meant that the photo would be of lower quality.

But now, WhatsApp has rolled out a new update that lets you send photos in high resolution.

To do this, simply tap on the HD icon when you’re selecting or taking a photo.

The HD icon will appear at the top of the screen. Once you’ve tapped on it, you’ll be able to choose between Standard quality and HD quality.

Standard quality photos are compressed to save storage space and enable faster data transfer speeds. HD quality photos are not compressed as much, so they will be of higher quality.

The difference between Standard quality and HD quality photos is significant. Standard quality photos can look blurry and pixelated, while HD quality photos are much clearer and sharper.

If you’re sending an important photo, such as a family photo or a photo of a work project, you’ll want to send it in HD quality. This will ensure that the recipient gets the best possible quality photo.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature that allows users to send HD videos. This feature is not yet available, but it is expected to be released soon.

The ability to send HD photos and videos is a major improvement for WhatsApp.

It will make the app more versatile and useful for users who want to share high-quality content with their friends and family.