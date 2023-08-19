Sara Ali Khan’s timeless beauty captured in black and white

Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan is one of the most prolific actresses and can quickly surprise her audience.

Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped a fresh series of snaps and left her fans absolutely dazzling.

View this post on Instagram

In a recent photoshoot, Sara was captured in a series of black and white images. The photos are simple, but they are also incredibly effective. They highlight Sara’s beauty and her unique star power.

The uber-cool snaps are a reminder of why Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in India. She is not only beautiful, but she is also talented and relatable.

For the photos, she captioned, “Sometimes it’s appropriate to flash.”

Fans reacted to the fiery snaps quickly and went on to praise the starlet by dropping plenty of applauding comments and emoticons.

Sara Ali Khan has bagged over 43 million on her Instagram handle due to utter dedication to her career.