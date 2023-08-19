Forget earth, Russia & India are going to have moon battle

India and Russia are racing to land on the moon’s unexplored South Pole. The race to land on the astronomical body’s pole is heating up, and both India and Russia are eager to be the first to succeed.

The outcome of this race could have a major impact on the future of space exploration.

Two spacecraft are on a collision course for the moon’s unexplored South Pole, where scientists believe water ice may be hiding.

India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is scheduled to land on August 23-24, while Russia’s Luna-25 is set to touch down on August 21.

The South Pole is thought to be a promising location for future moon missions and a lunar colony, as it is thought to be rich in water ice.

Water ice could be used to produce fuel and oxygen for astronauts, and it could also be used to support life.

The terrain on the South Pole is also thought to be relatively smooth, which could make it easier for spacecraft to land. However, there are still risks involved in landing on the astronomical body, and both missions face challenges.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is a lander-rover combo, and it will be the first Indian spacecraft to attempt to land on the moon’s pole. The lander will deploy the rover, which will explore the surface of the astronomical body for up to 14 days.

The Luna-25 spacecraft is a smaller, simpler craft that is designed to only land on the moon. It will not have a rover, but it will carry instruments to study the moon’s surface and atmosphere.