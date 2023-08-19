Will UK get heatwave in 2023? Find out what Met Office says

The Met Office has forecast a North West/South East split in the weather for the coming week, with the North West likely to have longer spells of rain and wind. The South East, on the other hand, can expect warm sunny spells albeit with some gentle winds.

There is also a chance of some warm weather with temperatures above average, particularly in the South and South East.

However, there is also the potential for some showers, thunderstorms, and some longer spells of rain at times.

Storm Betty brings heavy rain and winds

Storm Betty, the second named storm of the month, brought heavy rain and high winds to the UK on Friday night. Winds reached 66mph across North Wales.

The Met Office had warned that more than half a month’s rain was expected to fall on Friday.

Sunday

The weather is looking up for many on Sunday with warm sunshine.

There will be a few showers in the West and there could be heavy rain for Northern Ireland and Scotland later on in the day with blustery winds for north-west Scotland.

Monday to Wednesday

The forecast is for a North West/South East split in the weather from Monday to Wednesday.

The North West is likely to have longer spells of rain and wind. While the South East can expect warm sunny spells albeit with some gentle winds.

Why is it raining so much this summer?

According to Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon, the “unsettled nature” of the weather this summer has been caused by the jet stream bringing low pressure across the Atlantic to the UK.

Heatwave on cards?

According to the Met Office’s long-range forecast, which runs from August 24 to September 1, a heatwave is not likely any time soon.

However, there will be some warm weather with temperatures above average, particularly in the South and South East.

What do forecasters say?

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern has suggested this summer has been in three acts and the final act may be a disappointment for some.

He said that the first act was June, which was the hottest June on record.

The second act was July, which was slightly below average as far as temperatures were concerned, but well above average as far as the rainfall was concerned.

The third act, he said, is likely to be a bit more typical for the UK with warm, longer, drier spells, perhaps, but also the potential for some showers, some thunderstorms, and some longer spells of rain at times as well.

He added that forecasting models for next week had changed but temperatures could be a bit warmer than average for parts of the South and South East with temperatures forecast to hit the high 20s.