PPP calls for elections on time

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the general elections on time.

Expressing her thoughts, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman expressed concern over the ECP’s statement that it will take four months to complete the delimitation process in accordance with the new census.

She said: “This is alarming and disappointing for the PPP. We would like to urge the ECP to review its decision”.

“The objective behind the early dissolution of the assemblies was to give the ECP more time for the election preparations,” she maintained.

Ms Rehman said, “The PPP had agreed to hold the elections on the basis of the new census, despite having reservations about the digital census”. However, she said that any delay in the elections will lead to political uncertainty and instability.