IPP strengthens ranks with notable affiliations

The general public has shown unwavering trust in the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), demonstrating a strong sense of confidence as the political figures and activists are aligning themselves with the cause of stability in Pakistan, bolstering the party’s ranks.

During a meeting, Mian Nadeem Abbas Jalandhri and Chaudhry Rizwan Chadhar engaged with Mian Khalid Mehmood from the Rukn Fruit Market Lahore. This meeting took place at the Party Secretariat, where business leaders convened with the Secretary General of the IPP Lahore Division.

In a notable development, Mian Nadeem Abbas Jalandhri and Chaudhry Rizwan Chadhar formally announced their affiliation with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party during discussions with Mian Khalid Mehmood.

The expansion of the party’s support base included the inclusion of Muhammad Abrar, Muhammad Arsalan, Afaq Hussain, and Zubair Ali among its newest members.

Welcoming the leaders and workers into the party, Mian Khalid Mehmood extended a warm reception to the new entrants.

As a symbolic gesture, Mian Khalid Mehmood took the opportunity to present the attending business leaders and workers with party flag mufflers, further reinforcing their connection with the party’s identity.