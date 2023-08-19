Jannat Mirza soaks up sun in desert

Renowned TikToker Jannat Mirza is one of the most active users of social media and adores keeping in touch with her followers.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of seven snaps. In the photos, the sun was beating down on the desert sand, but Jannat Mirza did not mind.

The “Shayar” diva was too busy soaking up the sun’s rays and enjoying the peace of the desert. She knew that no matter what happened, she will always be able to find peace and happiness in the desert.

Fans were swooned with the mesmerising snaps of Jannat and went on to drop plenty of comments and emoticons in the comments box.

Jannat Mirza has amassed over 4.5 million followers on her Instagram handle.