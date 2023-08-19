Shadab Khan shuts down troll against Hassan Ali for being ‘desi’

Pakistan cricket team all-rounder Shadab Khan showed his support for his teammate Hassan Ali by shutting down a critic who disliked pacer the latter for being ‘desi’.

How it started?

It started with photos that Shadab Khan uploaded recently. He titled them, “Modelling skills better? Learning from my teammates.”

Apart from his fans, the all-rounder also received a shout-out from his teammate for his stylish photos.

“Mai sadqy jaon wari jaon apny yaar pa, Maa Sha Allah nazar na lag jaye [figuratively, it can be defined as ’I am ready to sacrifice myself for your well-being, May Allah protect you from evil eye],” Hassan Ali reposted the collection with comments.

However, the use of ‘desi’ expression by an international cricketer frustrated a fan, if not many.

He replied, “For God’s Sake @RealHa55an, You are an international cricketer…!! @TheRealPCBMedia @Rehan_ulhaq @TheRealPCB at least educate them how to use social media platforms”

Shadab was clearly unhappy with the comment, and he expressed his displeasure.

He said that it was hypocritical for people to criticise Hassan Ali for being himself, while they were perfectly fine with other foreigners being themselves.

“It’s ok if Messi doesn’t speak English. It’s fine if foreign players say the same in English. However, we should avoid being natural [ourselves]. We should develop a fake personality,” Shadab Khan replied to the fan.

He went on to add, “I don’t feel any shame in my culture or poking fun in it.”

The cricketer closed with a blessing for everyone, asking Almighty Allah to bless them with happiness and help them find joy in the happiness of others.